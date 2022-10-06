Thomas Frank says competing against clubs with huge financial backing like Newcastle is "remarkable" for Brentford.

The Bees face Eddie Howe's side on Saturday and, after last year's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium, they are now one of the world's richest clubs.

When asked if he is envious of the Magpies' finances, he said: "If you only speak about the finances, of course we know in football money talks. It’s a very important part. But the very good news is it’s not only about money all the time.

"It is very difficult to compete against the big money, that’s why we talk about the big six. It’s not only about their histories and the size of the club but mainly because they have a much larger budget than anyone else. Newcastle want to challenge that. There is no doubt Newcastle are aiming to be a top-six club in the future.

"Put that aside, us being the bottom-two budget club in the league it is remarkable what we are doing in many ways.

"If we have the money we have now and we are the same level [as Newcastle in a few years] it will be an even bigger miracle than it is now that we are competing."