'Rangers need to be excited, not fearful'
Rangers must be excited, not daunted, by facing Serie A leaders Napoli, says midfielder Scott Arfield.
The Ibrox side have conceded 16 times in their first four group games, while their Italian hosts have scored 17.
“It’s another opportunity. That’s the great thing at this club - you have a game every three day and just have to get on with it," Arfield said.
"They are a great team, this is a great stadium and you have to be excited by that, not have fear because these players sense it."