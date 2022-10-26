Rangers must be excited, not daunted, by facing Serie A leaders Napoli, says midfielder Scott Arfield.

T﻿he Ibrox side have conceded 16 times in their first four group games, while their Italian hosts have scored 17.

“It’s another opportunity. That’s the great thing at this club - you have a game every three day and just have to get on with it," Arfield said.

"They are a great team, this is a great stadium and you have to be excited by that, not have fear because these players sense it."