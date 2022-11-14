W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Saturday's match from St James's Park.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

N﻿ewcastle fans

Thomas: Great way to end the first half of the season. The future looks bright for us and regardless of where we finish I cannot wait for the lads to go again after the World Cup. It's really exciting to see where we finish the season.

Jack: We've got Bruno in the middle...! Absolutely on fire. I haven't been as excited by my beloved Toon since 1996 and the nearly-glory years of Keegan, Asprilla, Ferdinand, Albert et al. This group of players look like they have a similar galvanised spirit and togetherness. Eddie Howe has given the whole club belief. Bring on European nights!

Andrew: Watched the match on TV and the pressing from Newcastle was of the highest order! Remembering how poor we were at it under Bruce makes this all the sweeter! We're not just closing in on the players on the pitch, we're closing in on Manchester City in second place!

John: Another magic result for Newcastle United. We are so blessed to have such an amazing manager! He’s a breath of fresh air for the club and its loyal supporters.

C﻿helsea fans

Peter: The manager has got to stop changing the back four. Cucurella cannot play in a back three, he keeps getting out of position. Because of our defensive frailties, we need to have two midfielders sitting in front of the back four/five, and play on the break. I know we have injuries at the moment, so now is the time to 'play safe' and wait until our players are back.

Gary: I'm a little concerned. The Abramovich era is over Chelsea fans, welcome to the American dream.

Ray: Chelsea are a team with no passion to win. They look like they are there to survive only. Potter's team selection looks much the same, the World Cup has not helped certain players are not giving it all.