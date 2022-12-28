St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC Sportsound: "That was the reason we got beat tonight. We didn't start for 25 minutes against a good quality team. It was baffling, as the players had the same instructions.

"Entertaining game, I was pleased with how we came back but disappointed to lose it. We must start games well and we can't give opportunities to the opposition.

"There's a big difference between us now and this time last year. There's a confidence running through the players and we need to make sure that application and attitude stays.

"The subs that came on tonight made a big impact, the squad is strong. The supporters are enjoying the style of football and I'm enjoying it more, too. Defensively I'd like to be stronger. If we play like that for 60 minutes, we'll win games of football."