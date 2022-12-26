Arsenal v West Ham: Team news

Arsenal hope to have both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu fit following minor injuries.

Emile Smith Rowe is close to a return but Gabriel Jesus recently had knee surgery and Reiss Nelson is injured.

West Ham strikers Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio could miss out because of respective ankle and calf problems.

Moroccan central defender Nayef Aguerd, who suffered both illness and injury during the World Cup, will also be assessed.

