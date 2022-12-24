Celtic 4-1 St Johnstone: Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Postecoglou noted in midweek that he was not too happy with the performance against Livingston and was in search of a reaction… his side delivered.

Celtic have so many strings to their bow. When required, they can be patient in their play, bide their time in stretching and exhausting their opposition before pouncing - as was the case against Aberdeen last week.

This showing was much more of what the Australian will want to see, as will the fans. There was a zip, a swagger and a confidence among the Celtic ranks. When they're in that kind of mood, they have total control of the affair.

Matt O'Riley was back pulling the strings in the middle of the park while Celtic utilised the wide areas well.

Firing on all cylinders, as were the cavalry when they all came flooding on.