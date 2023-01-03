Everton's new stadium build will become a "hive" of internal activity in 2023, with work on the outside of the development appearing to briefly slow.

Chief Stadium Development Officer Colin Chong has warned fans the pace of work externally may not be too quick while change is happening inside.

“I think we should just warn spectators that in 2023 it will look like things are slowing down from an external perspective,” said Chief Stadium Development Officer Colin Chong.

“A big milestone that people will want to see is the east stand steelwork that will fill in the gap between the north and south steelwork.

“However, it will slow down externally, although internally it’s going to be a hive of activity.

“In real terms, the fit-out is starting in January, when we will start putting all the wires and piping in.

“People won’t notice it as much, as it’s internal, but it’s equally as important to the stadium development as the roof going up."