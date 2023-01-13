Graham Potter is trying to find the positives as he looks to get Chelsea’s season back on track against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues, who have won only one of their last nine league games, are hampered by a lengthening injury list and will be without new signing Joao Felix for three matches after his reckless tackle brought a red card in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Thursday.

“Of course [we are] disappointed because he came here to play,” said Potter. “You saw his quality so to lose him for three games is a big blow but we just have to deal with it.

“We have to recover from the disappointment and then try to be positive, move forward and take a home game on. It’s another London derby against a team with dangerous players so we have to be good and be prepared.”

With Denis Zakaria joining a growing list of injury absentees, Potter admitted it has been difficult to try and pinpoint why they keep happening.

“We’re looking all the time and we’re going over how they’re happening and trying to evaluate the whole thing,” he said. “Sometimes it’s difficult when you come in halfway through the season to know how they’ve happened but I can sense it’s a bit of bad luck.

“The nature of them, they’re different problems, so it’s tricky. It’s not like we’ve been over-training or anything like that. We just need to get to the bottom of it.”