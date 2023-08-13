Brentford have only lost one of their past 16 Premier League home games (W8 D7). Since the start of last season, the Bees have lost just one of five home league games in which they’ve conceded the opening goal (W1 D3).

Thomas Frank's side are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League London derbies (W5 D5), only the second time in their history they have gone more than 10 without defeat.

James Maddison (10 goals, 11 assists) is one of only three players with 10+ goals and 10+ assists in the Premier League since the start of last season, along with Mohamed Salah (19 goals, 12 assists) and Bukayo Saka (15 goals, 11 assists).

Spurs have only lost their Premier League opener in one of the last eight seasons (W5 D2), and are unbeaten in the last four in which they’ve started away (W2 D2).