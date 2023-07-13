Bournemouth sweep Hibs aside in Marbella friendly

Hibernian ended their training camp in Spain with a sobering 4-0 friendly loss to Bournemouth.

David Brooks and Jaydon Anthony took advantage of weak defending to rattle in impressive early strikes for the Premier League side.

New Cherries manager Andoni Iraola had more to be pleased about when Philip Billing added two more goals in the last of three 30 minute periods, designed to temper the fierce Marbella heat.

Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes cracked a long-range effort against the crossbar, while winger Dan MacKay was ruled offside following a neat finish.

Joe Newell, Jordan Obita and Lewis Miller were missing through injury and Martin Boyle is not yet ready to return after a lengthy lay-off.