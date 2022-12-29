Man City v Everton: Head-to-head record
Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 11 home league games against Everton, having lost four in a row against them at the Etihad before this.
Everton have lost each of their previous nine Premier League games against Manchester City.
Phil Foden has scored three goals in his past four Premier League games against Everton.
No side has lost more Premier League away games so far in 2022 than Everton (12). The Toffees last lost more on the road in a single calendar year in 1999 (13).