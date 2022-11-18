'I'll work even harder to have success with Villa'
Unai Emery has won the Coach Career Award at the Globe Soccer Awards for 2022.
Organisers Globe Soccer recognised the Spaniard's full career, pointing to his four Europa League wins, as well as his successes as manager of Paris St-Germain.
Amazing days in Dubai. Thanks so much for the COACH CAREER AWARD to my friends of @Globe_Soccer. I would like to come back soon to this great event, full of legends and top professionals, so we will work even harder to have success also with @AVFCOfficial #GlobeSoccer 👏 pic.twitter.com/6mEAJrCppQ— Unai Emery Echegoyen (@UnaiEmery_) November 17, 2022
