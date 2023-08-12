St Mirren 2-1 Dundee: What did the manager say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Scotland: "I don't want it to be too exciting - I want it to be calmer than that! We dug in and won the game. We've been 2-0 up in both games. We're learning lessons all the time, we have to be more composed.

"I thought Zach Hemming was outstanding, dominated his box. We actually expected him to save the penalty because he's hard to beat in training. But we have to be more composed, we became a little nervous and panicky. It's a young side.

"It's always eventful at the moment. The boys seemed convinced [the ball was over the line] but... never believe footballers.

"Defending has changed over the years, with the amount of cameras in grounds now. I thought Richard Taylor was outstanding again. For me, outwith Zach, he was our best player."