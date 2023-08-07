'Now to build on last year and push for Europe!'

We asked you for your thoughts on Sunday's win at Easter Road as the Buddies got their league season off to the perfect start.

Here's what you had to say:

David: Toyosi Olusanya has been a revelation. Most fans would not have been surprised/upset if he had been offloaded but credit to the manager. He knew there was a player in there and he is getting performances out of him. Concerned we might still lose some of our talent before the transfer window closes.

Chris: Brilliant first half, we look a lot more assured and calm on the ball - no longer lumping it aimlessly forward. The Hibs comeback was tough to take but what character and class we showed to pinch it at the end. Alex Grieve deserves to start more games. I’m really hoping to build on last year and push for Europe!

James: Thought St Mirren were excellent in the first half. But we have this tendency when we are on top in games, when there is about 20 minutes to go, we stop our attacking play and go defensive we put ourselves under unnecessary pressure. Just glad we kicked back into attack and won the game.