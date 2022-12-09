Thomas Frank says incoming assistant coach Claus Norgaard will bring a new "dynamic" for Brentford.

Norgaard, who assisted Frank at Brondby, will join the Bees subject to work-permit approval and replaces Brian Riemer, who has become head coach at Anderlecht.

“Like when an important player leaves us another player comes in or a player in house steps up and a new dynamic is created. It is the same here," Frank told Brentford's website., external

"Claus is a very good coach that will come into the group and push things around a little bit because he's a different personality than Brian. Claus has experience from a long life in coaching and will definitely help us.

“He will have the same focus areas, so he will be in charge of the defensive side of the game. He will be doing everything he can to push our performance environment and our ability to keep progressing this beautiful club."