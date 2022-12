Aberdeen's defensive midfielder Ross McCrorie praises the coaching ability of Rangers manager Michael Beale, having played under him at Ibrox before his move to Pittodrie. "Michael Beale is a really good coach, probably one of the best I’ve had in the game. I wish him all the best but hopefully we come out on top on Tuesday," says the 24-year-old ahead of Aberdeen's midweek league match against Beale's team. (Daily Record), external