Rangers captain James Tavernier says the second-half performance against Servette has set a standard they must attempt to reach over a full 90 minutes.

The Ibrox side were much improved after a sluggish first period and Tavernier’s 50th-minute header made it 1-1 on the night in Geneva and ultimately sent the visitors through 3-2 on aggregate to a Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven.

“We came in at half-time quite disappointed,” Tavernier told BBC Scotland.

“We built up really well and got through to the final third but weren’t clinical or patient enough. Second half we were much better.

“We had to get closer to them, they were building up too quickly and getting through us too easily. We changed a few things at half-time and came out much better.

“We don’t really want to waste 45 minutes, so we’ll learn from this.

“It’s a new team, a lot of new players, and if one person is out of position just a little bit it can affect it.

“It’s about gelling together and continuing to work hard. We showed it really well in the second half, but it’s just about being concentrated for the whole game and not wasting any minutes.”