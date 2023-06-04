'Clubs line up as Kamara considers Ibrox exit'

Finland midfielder Glen Kamara is exploring options away from Rangers and a host of clubs, including Sheffield United, Southampton, Rennes, Nice, Genoa and Frosinone, are interested in the 27-year-old. (TEAMtalk), external

Rangers have made United States striker Haji Wright their number one target to replace Alfredo Morelos and are working on a £7m deal to sign the 25-year-old currently with Turkish club Antalyaspor. (Football Insider), external

Rangers manager Michael Beale expects Steven Davis to eventually move into coaching once the Northern Ireland midfielder decides to call time on his career but hopes the 38-year-old will be able to play next season once he recovers from long-term injury. (The National), external

Ianis Hagi, the Rangers and Romania midfielder who returned to action recently after long-term injury, would be ideally suited to Spanish football, according to his famous former Real Madrid and Barcelona star father, Gheorghe. (The Herald On Sunday), external

Read Sunday's Scottish Gossip in full here.