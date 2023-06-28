Croatian football journalist Stipe Antonijevic believes Mateo Kovacic's potential to improve under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is "scary".

The 29-year-old midfielder completed his switch from Chelsea to City for an initial £25m on Tuesday after four years at Stamford Bridge.

He previously won three Champions Leagues at Real Madrid and was an integral part of the Croatia sides to reach the 2018 World Cup final, Euro 2020 quarter-finals and 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

He arrives at City just as Treble winning captain Ilkay Gundogan departs on a free transfer to Barcelona.

"The thing is he's come to Manchester City - such a machine, Treble winners, a team clicking in every point," Antonijevic told BBC Radio Manchester., external

"His desire to learn from Pep Guardiola and put his game 10, 20, 30% above now is just scary to think because he's already one of the best midfielders in the world."