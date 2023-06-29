'Hearts face competition for winger Silvera'

Heart of Midlothian have made an offer for Sammy Silvera, but the 22-year-old Central Coast Mariners winger is also wanted by Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle, plus other clubs in Portugal and Asia. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hearts have been given a boost over their pursuit of Sammy Silvera after Central Coast Mariners owner Richard Peil admitted that he would not stand in the forward's way of a move abroad. (The National), external

Morgan Feeney had been linked with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs before the 24-year-old completed a transfer to Shrewsbury Town from Carlisle United. (Football Scotland), external

