Analysis: Newcastle 0-0 Leeds

Matthew Henry, BBC Sport

The passionate reaction at full-time of Leeds manager Jesse Marsch showed he viewed a 0-0 draw against high-flying Newcastle as a point gained.

Leeds may have offered little going forward but they defended resolutely.

Newcastle's best chances came from set pieces and when openings came the impressive goalkeeper Illan Meslier held firm.

Saves from Chris Wood and Fabian Schar in particular were excellent.

Leeds conceded 72 Premier League goals in 2022, a record for them in the competition.

If they produce more performances like this in 2023 that statistic should improve.