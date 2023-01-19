We asked for your reaction to Hearts' hammering of Aberdeen at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Here are some of your views:

Kevin: Hearts were absolutely clinical, some of the play was fantastic. You won't see a better pass from Sibbick for the second goal, a great finish by Smith. Third is now ours to lose. The whole team played well. Whisper it but something special is happening in Gorgie.

Gez: Took the game by the scruff of the neck from the first minute and only eased up when it was 5-0. A superbly crafted goal from Michael Smith was the pick but every player in maroon put in a man-of-the-match performance. Admittedly Aberdeen came to Tynecastle on the back of a gruelling cup tie at Hampden but Hearts were too good from the off.

Colin: That's what you call conversion ratio! Plus, Dear Mr Beale, egg on face, so Aberdeen are the third best team in Scotland?

David: Goal of the Season contender... Michael Smith. Fabulous!