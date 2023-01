Neeskens Kebano remains a long-term absentee for Fulham because of a ruptured Achilles but head coach Marco Silva has no other injury problems in his squad.

Full-back Antonee Robinson returns after missing the defeat at Newcastle through suspension.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has reported no new fitness concerns ahead of Sunday's game.

Lucas Moura is still absent with a heel problem.

