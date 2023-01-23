Hamilton 0-0 Ross County (5-3 pens): Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Ross County's disappointing Scottish Cup defeat to Hamilton Academical.

Here's what you had to say:

Anon: I respect Malky and his credentials but surely he must re-introduce the concept of kicking the ball between the posts, under the bar and hitting the net (preferably, of course, those of the opposition).

Paul: Tactics all wrong - sticking with one up front is not working. Malky appears to have no idea how to turn it around. Sub-standard recruitment, and standing by a striker woefully short on confidence. In desperate need of support on the pitch. Simply put we are only heading one way - back to the championship, that's all we deserve. Rank rotten.