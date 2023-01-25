Southampton boss Nathan Jones after Tuesday's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle: "I'm frustrated but it's really difficult because these are one-off games. The performance level is there, it's just the edges that make or break good teams and seasons - we're just coming out on the wrong end of it."

On Adam Armstrong's disallowed equaliser: "You can't celebrate a goal any more. You can't show any emotion because you know it's going to VAR one way or another, unless someone picks the ball up from the goalkeeper, runs through 11 players and slots it past the keeper without anything else happening.

"We thought we scored two good goals on the weekend, both overruled by VAR. Tonight is exactly the same."