Celtic news conference: key points
- Published
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou spoke to the media before Wednesday's Champions League match with Real Madrid. Here are the key points...
He said the Champions League campaign has been "a great process for us" despite their lack of points.
When asked if he sees the Champions League as a chance to prove himself as a manager, he said “I’ve got nothing to prove.”
Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is out and has not travelled with the team. Postcoglou says the artificial surface at Livingston on Sunday did not help him.