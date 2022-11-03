Chelsea's Jorginho, wants to stay at the club despite interest from Barcelona. The player is out of contract next summer. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, could cost as much as £86m. (London Evening Standard), external

Tottenham are being tipped to sign Hakim Ziyech, who has made just one Premier League start this season. (Express), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column