Celtic are unbeaten in their last 31 home league games (W27 D4), winning all six at Celtic Park this season. This is their best 100% winning start to a league season at home since 2019-20 (won first 10).

In 15 previous league visits to Celtic, Ross County have never won (D3 L12), losing each of their last eight in a row by an aggregate score of 27-0. However, they did claim a 2-0 League Cup win away to Celtic in November 2020.

Only Rangers' Antonio Colak (11) has more Premiership goals than Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (10) this season, while the Japan international has the best conversion rate of any player to attempt 10+ shots (36% - 10 goals from 28 shots).