We asked for your reaction to Celtic's 3-0 home win over Livingston on Wednesday night.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Anon: Great first-half performance, plenty of chances created, a bit off it in the second half. Mooy deserves to start ahead of O'Riley and Maeda was phenomenal from start to finish! Great to still have the nine-point lead at the top.

Robert: Another excellent display from Celtic. Total domination from start to finish. Can't see anyone stopping us.

James: Celtic were dominant in the game and had it won in the first 45. They eased off in the second half as the job was done but still could have scored some more.

Sean: Celtic are going from strength to strength.