Newcastle's 1-0 win in this exact fixture last season ended a run of five home league games without a win against Wolves. They last beat them in consecutive meetings at St James' Park in December 1977.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have conceded exactly once in all nine of their meetings with Newcastle (W2 D6 L1).

Newcastle have lost their past three matches in all competitions, having lost just twice in their first 29 this season.