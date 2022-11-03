Midfielder Ryan Yates says Nottingham Forest need to learn to "bounce back quickly" in the Premier League.

T﻿he 24-year-old captained the Reds in their 5-0 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday, having led the club in their shock victory over Liverpool a week earlier.

Defeat by the Gunners was their second heaviest of the campaign.

T﻿heir worst loss to date, a 6-0 thrashing by Manchester City in early September, was followed by defeats by Bournemouth and Fulham - two games that the Reds led.

"﻿We have to learn from that," Yates told BBC East Midlands Today.

"﻿In the Championship we had some poor performances but we always bounced back well and we are learning to do that quickly in the Premier League.

"We have got good enough quality, as we saw against Liverpool. If we put that intensity in then why cant we get the wins?"