St Johnstone's MacPherson on pitch criticism - gossip

St Johnstone head of football operations Gus MacPherson believes Rangers' recent criticisms of the McDiarmid Park pitch were "very, very unprofessional". (Record), external

MacPherson reveals St Johnstone's pitch will get attention during the summer. (Courier - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, MacPherson says the backlash to Saints' decision to give three of their four stands to Rangers supporters for the recent Scottish Cup tie was an "an eye opener". (Herald - subscription required), external