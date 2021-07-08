His team may have been beaten but Kasper Schmeichel's impressive display for Denmark against England saw him top our Player Rater.

The Leicester keeper made a string of fine stops during the Euro 2020 semi-final, earning an average score of 8.03 from BBC Sport readers.

He even saved Harry Kane's extra-time penalty - but the England captain was on hand to turn the rebound in, sealing a 2-1 victory and a place in Sunday's final against Italy.

