Silva on touchline ban, Mitrovic and 'special' FA Cup
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham’s FA Cup replay at Sunderland on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
His squad is the same as for the first game. New signings Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares are not available. He said: "It’s been a busy period. Some players have played many games since Boxing Day."
On a touchline ban that means he is suspended: "It’s a blow. It will be strange but, for the players, it will be the same and they will be ready. I’m sure in that moment I didn’t do anything but I have to respect the fourth official."
He is not concerned by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal drought: "Sometimes strikers have these moments but his confidence is the same. The goals will come soon."
He is keen to extend their run in the FA Cup: "We want to keep playing in this competition. When I was young, we had the chance to watch FA Cup matches and we knew the final was something special."
On opponents Sunderland: "It’s a tough place to go but we believe in ourselves. We have to reach the same motivation and enthusiasm as them. We have to play to our game and play to our strengths."