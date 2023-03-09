Your favourite Bournemouth goals

Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Bournemouth score and Matt Ritchie’s screamer against Sunderland in 2015 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your choices:

Ben: Charlie Daniels' goal against Manchester City in 2017 was a special goal from someone who was a huge part of a very special time for the club. A tireless player the likes of whom we are in desperate need of today.

Lucas: Charlie Daniels against Manchester City was a screamer. Also have to mention the Ritchie goal and Junior Stanislas’ free-kick against West Brom - true perfection.

Tom: The best goal I ever saw was Ollie Norris' overhead kick against Tottenham in the 1956-57 FA Cup run. Amazing.

Howard: Josh King against his former club Manchester United in November 2019 to get us a 1-0 win. Brilliant chest control, beautiful flick over the defender, and a composed finish. For me he's a modern day Bournemouth legend.