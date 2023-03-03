'A wonderful man & leader' - Johnson pays tribute to Gordon

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson has paid tribute to late owner Ron Gordon and pledged to carry out his long-term vision to take the club "to new levels".

Gordon, who had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year, died last month at the age of 68. His funeral was held in Washington DC on Thursday.

"We have all felt the pain of losing a wonderful man and leader. Our hearts go out to Kit, Colin, Ian, Callie, and the wider Gordon family," Johnson said in a message posted by Hibs.

"My relationship with Ron was a fantastic one and I know how proud he was of all the staff at Easter Road and HTC.

“Hibs had a big enough draw for me as a fantastic historic club playing in a great league, but in football and management circles there's a quote that you 'pick your club and your owner'.

"The support I received on and off the pitch not only from Ron but from Kit, Ian and Callie, shows their class and values.

"One of the beauties of our relationship was that we were fully aligned in our long-term vision, and now we must continue Ron's vision and dream to take Hibs to new levels. I know we will do it for the Gordons and the Hibs family. RIP Ron."