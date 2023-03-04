Ross County 0-2 Motherwell: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell tells Sportsound: "It's important to focus on another excellent team performance. They caused us problems at times by getting it up to Jordan White with Eamonn Brophy moving off him. They were a threat at set plays.

"But we stood up to the challenge. It's a massive three points and we showed great character in difficult moments. We maybe weren't at our best, I can accept that, but there are massive positives as a group.

"I believe VAR got both decisions right. In the past, their penalty might have gone against us.

"Van Veen is a quality player who comes up with big moments. I've had conversations with him and he firmly believes he can stretch his tally and go beyond the 20-goal mark, which is exceptional.

"Other parts of his game have been excellent in the last four games - his work ethic, his energy. Those give him a foundation to put in that performance.

"There's no magic wand. The players stripped it back. They've done the basics well, our organisation was good. The work ethic, the desire, all of that was there.

"We've struggled playing against 10 men in the last 18 months. We acquitted ourselves well in that scenario. I think of the Kilmarnock game earlier in the season. But today, we handled it well and it keeps the positivity going."