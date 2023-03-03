Johnson determined to honour Gordon by delivering success

Ron Gordon's death has left Hibs "hurting but also determined" to deliver success and and honour his legacy, says head coach Lee Johnson.

"We’re all grieving. He was our owner, our leader," said Johnson.

"For me personally he was fantastic. Who motivates the motivator? It was Ron. In bad spells it’s important you have honest, robust conversations but also feel that support and care both ways and that was really strong.

“I feel an added power to continue that legacy that Ron wanted, to put trophies in the cabinet.

"We know the work we’ve done and we wanted him to see the success. That will now live on through his legacy and his family.

"On and off the pitch I genuinely believe we’re heading in the right direction and that’s my only frustration, that Ron hasn’t got to see enough of his efforts bear fruit."