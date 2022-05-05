Hasenhuttl says he is still targeting a top-half finish despite just one win in their past nine games: “It’s important we as a team make steps forward and in some moments we have played like a top-10 team. There are a few things missing in this moment but we still have a chance.”

He believes teams may need more than 40 points to stay up: “I don’t know if all three teams down there [Everton, Leeds and Burnley] will pick up more points than we have. We are looking to get as many points as possible."

On the future of James Ward-Prowse, who won two Player of the Year awards and Southampton’s Goal of the Season prize this week: “He has four years on his contract, he’s very happy and he’s our captain.”

Southampton’s inconsistency this season is not unique: “Look at the sides around us – Brighton, Aston Villa, Leicester. They all have times like this. We have to work really hard to get our rewards. There are only two consistent sides in the Premier League.”