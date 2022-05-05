Hasenhuttl on top-half aims, Ward-Prowse and inconsistency
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s trip to Brentford on Saturday.
Here are some of the key lines from his news conference:
Hasenhuttl says he is still targeting a top-half finish despite just one win in their past nine games: “It’s important we as a team make steps forward and in some moments we have played like a top-10 team. There are a few things missing in this moment but we still have a chance.”
He believes teams may need more than 40 points to stay up: “I don’t know if all three teams down there [Everton, Leeds and Burnley] will pick up more points than we have. We are looking to get as many points as possible."
On the future of James Ward-Prowse, who won two Player of the Year awards and Southampton’s Goal of the Season prize this week: “He has four years on his contract, he’s very happy and he’s our captain.”
Southampton’s inconsistency this season is not unique: “Look at the sides around us – Brighton, Aston Villa, Leicester. They all have times like this. We have to work really hard to get our rewards. There are only two consistent sides in the Premier League.”
He has been impressed by Brentford: “Every year there seems to be a promoted club that does well and this season it has been them. They’ve been a big success and are where they want to be. They make it very intense, especially at home, and they have had some really good results.”