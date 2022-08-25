Brighton v Leeds: Head-to-head record
- Published
Brighton have won eight of their past 11 league games against Leeds, though both Premier League meetings between the sides last season ended level.
After winning three consecutive away league games against Brighton between 2007 and 2009, Leeds are winless in their past eight visits.
Brighton are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League games (W5 D3), their longest-ever run in the competition.
Leeds are third in the Premier League, their highest position going into a top-flight league match since September 2002. Last season, they went into every match other than their season opener in the bottom half of the league.