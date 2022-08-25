Brighton v Leeds: Head-to-head record

Brighton v Leeds 4 Premier League games - Brighton 2 wins, 4 goals and 3 clean sheets; Leeds 0 wins, 1 goal, 1 clean sheet

  • Brighton have won eight of their past 11 league games against Leeds, though both Premier League meetings between the sides last season ended level.

  • After winning three consecutive away league games against Brighton between 2007 and 2009, Leeds are winless in their past eight visits.

  • Brighton are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League games (W5 D3), their longest-ever run in the competition.

  • Leeds are third in the Premier League, their highest position going into a top-flight league match since September 2002. Last season, they went into every match other than their season opener in the bottom half of the league.