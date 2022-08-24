David Moyes accepts West Ham have had a difficult start to the season, but at the same time is delighted by the change in mentality at London Stadium.

The Hammers are bottom of the early Premier League table and travel to Danish outfit Viborg on Thursday to try and seal qualification to the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Moyes however is taking the positives from the frustrated reaction to their position.

"We've got a great club here now," he said. "You can see with the mentality and how we're perceived. People see us as a top team now and that is a real turnaround.

"This summer it has been a difficult market - look at the prices and what's going on.

"But most people who watch West Ham closely will know that from about January there have been signs we are needing to change two or three players.

"It's been a tough year - but it comes with being a side that has high expectations."

After completing the signing of Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea and with reports emerging of a bid for Lyon's Lucas Paqueta, Moyes refused to rule out more arrivals in East London before the transfer window closes next Thursday.

"We're just trying to get someone who can complement what we've got," he said. "We want to add value."