Pep Guardiola says the way Manchester City have reacted to the Champions League exit at Real Madrid is the only response required for critics of his players' personality.

Former Manchester United players Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov questioned the character of City's players after the defeat in Madrid.

City have thrashed both Newcastle and Wolves since their elimination, to remain on course to retain the Premier League.

Guardiola said: "The answer is easy - the same character and personality that lost in Madrid in the last four games has scored 19 goals.

"Berbatov and Evra weren’t there [Madrid], and I didn’t see that kind of personality when we destroyed them in the Champions League final [2009, when Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona].

"I’m sorry but I disagree. Personality is what we’ve done in the last five years, every three days."