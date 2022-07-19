Dons partner up with KR Reykjavik

Aberdeen have announced a two-year partnership with Icelandic club KR Reykjavik that offers "mutual benefits on and off the pitch".

The Dons already have a similar arrangement with Allstars United in San Jose, California, as well as a long-term strategic relationship with MLS club Atlanta United.

Aberdeen and KR will share knowledge, experience, and expertise and seek joint sponsors and commercial partners.

The Pittdodrie club's football operations team will host players and coaches from the Icelandic side at Cormack Park, while KR will stage an annual summer football school.

The partnership is "testament to the reputation we are gaining in Europe for our youth development and coaching, our award-winning community trust and our innovative commercial models," said Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks.