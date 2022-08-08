Manchester United have reportedly had a bid of around £7.6m for striker Marko Arnautovic rejected by Bologna.

The 33-year-old Austrian previously played in the Premier League with Stoke and West Ham before moving to China and then Italy.

Daily Telegraph journalist Jim White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "This is absolutely out of nowhere. Nobody was thinking that.

"Ronaldo wants out and Martial is injured. They haven't really got a focal point to the front line. Arnautovic did a great job for Stoke and West Ham back in the day.

"What is hilarious about this is Manchester United’s total incompetence in the transfer market. Frenkie de Jong is still ongoing, they can’t get that one over the line. And now they can’t get Arnautovic over the line. Bologna said you’ll have to fork out more. They can’t even make a quiet, under-the-radar, quick signing like that.

"If you're looking for an early-30s striker who will do a good job, and he's a free agent, Edinson Cavani is available..."

Listen to talk on Arnautovic from seven minutes into the podcast here