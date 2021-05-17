As the FA considers the referee’s report following a complaint made by a Burnley player during their defeat by Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa will not be sidetracked from planning how to take down Southampton like they did the Clarets.

As he gives his pre-match news conference later, his focus will be on the things he can control, including whether to tinker with a line-up which performed efficiently in every aspect at Turf Moor.

Robin Koch (hip) could have played but was not risked. He will have watched the displays of Kalvin Phillips and the centre-back pairing of Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk in awe - and they will probably keep him and Liam Cooper out of the team at St Mary’s.

Victory will guarantee Leeds a top half-finish and therefore at least £14m more than the 17th place they had budgeted for.

Performance is more of a motivator for Bielsa than pounds and pence, but do not be fooled into thinking this result does not matter.