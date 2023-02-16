Beale on title chances, Kent and Morelos contracts, and team news
- Published
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of Rangers' trip to face Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
He concedes there is a "low probability" that his side can close the nine point gap to Celtic and win the league.
Says unless there is a change in momentum they just have to keep winning games and build the team stronger for cup competitions.
He is more confident that Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will remain at Ibrox with talks ongoing over extending their contracts.
The outcome of this season may have a big part to play on the shape of the squad come the end of the season.
Nicolas Raskin was fatigued after the previous game and will return to training tomorrow, as will John Lundstram. Ryan Jack has a slight problem and is a doubt.