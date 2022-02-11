Jurgen Klopp says he is "ready for a proper fight" at Turf Moor against Burnley on Sunday.

The Liverpool boss paid tribute to the Clarets, arguing that despite their position at the bottom of the table, they have a team full of quality.

"It's always been uncomfortable at Burnley since I came to Liverpool," he said. "You cannot praise enough what Sean Dyche has done to keep them in the league so comfortably every season.

"They ask for all the physicality you can give and then on top of that they have footballers everywhere. If we let them play, they will play.

"But we have our own targets and we have to be ready for a proper fight. We'll go for everything, we'll bring our supporters and they'll create an atmosphere as well.

"If we can match the intensity of Burnley or even go over it, then we have a good chance. But if not then we will, quite rightly, get nothing and that's football."