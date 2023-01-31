Robson on picking up the pieces, short-term focus & Goodwin

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

After a turbulent week at Pittodrie, interim boss Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premiership visit of St Mirren.

Here are the key points from the press conference:

  • Robson doesn't see the squad as a broken group, insisting he and his staff are here to help them.

  • He says you don't become a bad player in a week and the "things I expect are things that don't require talent" - like hard work, being brave, enjoying yourself and then the talent can flow.

  • Asked if he had been given any indication how long he will be in the interim role, he says his sole focus is on getting results in two huge games.

  • Robson has aspirations to be a manager and believes he will be one day, but for now just wants to get Aberdeen moving in the right direction.

  • Describes Jim Goodwin as an honest, good man, and a good manager who will bounce back from his sacking.

SNS