Man Utd 1-4 Liverpool (14 March 2009)

Old Trafford has been the venue for a number of dramatic clashes between United and Liverpool, and this proved to be one of the visitors' most outstanding victories.

United took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo after 23 minutes, but Rafael Benitez's side soon hit back.

Fernando Torres levelled five minutes later, and a Steven Gerrard penalty made it 2-1 to Liverpool at the break.

Things went from bad to worse in the second half for United, as Nemanja Vidic was sent off for hauling down Gerrard, before Fabio Aurelio and Andrea Dossena completed the rout in a week where Liverpool also thumped Real Madrid 4-0.

