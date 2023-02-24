Jurgen Klopp is anticipating another difficult transfer window where Liverpool won't be "splashing the money".

The Reds boss said Liverpool's long-term planning won't change as a knee-jerk reaction to this season.

He said: "It was always clear, this team has a wonderful history. The way this club is led by not splashing the money, our transfers always have to be on point.

"That makes it really tricky. We cannot make four transfers before we know who will leave the club. I knew it will be tricky, that was one of the main reasons I signed a new contract.

"Not because I am that great, but imagine the same situation with another coach. Last year was not the season for a big change. We played until the last moment.

"If you want to change, again, this club cannot just bring in new players and realise later that nobody wants to leave. It doesn’t work like that. That’s the situation, I cannot change it.

"Now the people aren’t happy, but we try to fight and make the best out of this season. That’s the idea. It worked out so far and we have to see if it will work still or if we have to adapt, but that’s something for us in the offices when we are not on the training pitch."

Klopp is under no illusions about the importance of a top-four finish this season, especially if Liverpool want to attract players in the summer.

He said: "Champions League is incredibly important that we quality for it. In a very difficult league we always did it quite early in the last few years. This year it will be a later decision if we can do it.

"We need points, we don’t have to talk about it. We all have to start believing 100% in ourselves again and bring our quality again on the pitch.

"All the games from here now are Champions League qualifiers."